A City of Makers

What do you make? This is a question that our community, Lake Ridge Community Church, is discussing together we start the New Year. It’s a question that can get under our skin in some good ways. It nudges us towards thinking about our identity, our purpose, and more. It ponders how we make and re-make, and how that shapes some of the most important parts of our lives.

As a boy I remember my mom and dad teaching us kids how to make a snow fort. With scarves trailing behind, and mittens soaked, we would carve tunnels out of a snow pile beside our driveway. Making something so amazing, with people who loved me, filled me with that good kind of pride that has you stand back, put your hands on your hips, and nod slowly in satisfied approval. Our snow forts were epic and we could spend the day making, and re-making our creation.

We were made to make. We have been given an abundance of tools to make good things. Our brains can imagine, our hands can craft, and we can pull together to make even more than we could on our own. Our words can turn a moment of chaos into peace, and our presence can heal wounds. We can make more good in this world than we often think we can.

My neighbour is a baker. He makes bread for our family, and it’s delicious. Our other neighbour makes financial plans and has helped us so much. Another neighbour fixed my door, and another leaves delicious food on our porch. Our neighbourhoods are full of makers.

Yet our making goes beyond bread, plans, and repairs. Each of these small acts of creativity does so much more; we are making a neighbourhood and a city together. As we build trust in making small things, we begin to see that we can do more. Together we can create safety, create buildings that benefit our community, design services that help others, plant forests our children will enjoy, and become people of peace and hope.

We are more than ‘wanters.’ More than ‘consumers.’ More than ‘wishers.’ More than ‘demanders.’ We are makers. The very best communities are full of people who have discovered that they have within their ability the power to make things together. Makers see others, and their community, as full of possibility.

Makers decide daily to turn their criticism and demanding complaints into peaceful creative action. Instead of brooding, we can offer words of encouragement. Instead of being a professional in discovering the problems and pointing them out to others, we can join in with our neighbours to make repairs. Our city need makers. What are you uniquely suited to make? Your answer might surprise you, and lead you to something beautiful.