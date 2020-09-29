Advancing equality in STEM fields 

50 awards will be available to women pursuing science, technology, engineering, or math studies

From left: Minister Aheer, Nancy Biamonte, chief membership officer/director of communications, APEGA, Marian Gayed, VP, business development, NorQuest College, and Carrie Vos, department head, Energy Resources and Operations, NAIT announce funding to encourage women to study in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) fields through the Women in STEM Award Program. Photo submitted

The government of Alberta is introducing the Women in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) Award Program to encourage women to achieve their career goals.

Each of the 50 awards, each worth $2,500 will be available to women pursuing studies in STEM while working to advance equality in their field.

“While women make up half of Alberta’s population, they only represent a third of enrolments and graduates in STEM programs, and only about a quarter of employees in STEM fields. The Women in STEM Award Program is one way we can help pave a path forward for more women to pursue STEM careers.

Women are shattering glass ceilings in STEM, and it is so important that we keep encouraging the momentum in these fields,” said the Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, Leela Sharon Aheer.

“Cultivating strong skills for jobs is a central part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan. This new scholarship will empower young women to pursue studies that are in high demand in STEM fields and graduate job-ready,” said the Minister of Advanced Education, Demetrios Nicolaides.

Almost 90 per cent of women aged 15 and older in Alberta are employed in the services-producing sector such as retail and hospitality services, while 60 per cent of minimum wage earners in Alberta are women as women are clustered in lower-paying occupations.

The awards will be granted based on two letters of recommendation, and a personal essay outlining the contributions the application is making to advance equality in their STEM field.

The program will open later this year, once details are finalized.