Alberta adding over 500 rural RCMP

Over $286 million will be used to add RCMP officer positions over the next five years through the government of Alberta’s Police Funding Model.

“Ensuring Albertans are safe, secure, and protected in their communities goes to the heart of who we are as a government,” said the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer.

“We want to ensure we fund law enforcement in an equitable and sustainable way that will ensure we have more police in our communities. With the Police Funding Model, we are delivering on our promise to enhance public safety,” he said.

During a rural crime tour, Schweitzer had the opportunity to hear Albertans’ concerns and fears about rural crime, hear their stories about how they don’t feel safe in their communities, and the toll rural crime takes on Albertans.

“The mental health issues it’s causing, the anxiety it’s causing where people are concerned about leaving loved ones on their properties, people are living in fear on their properties at night,” Schweitzer said.

“We want to make sure that we’ve told rural Albertans that we’ve heard you, we’ve listened to you, and we’ve taken decisive action throughout our mandate,” he said.

Adding, “For me, it’s been eye-opening, and I appreciate all of the stories that they’ve told and shared. It’s allowed us to get to where we are today. Your feedback has been immensely powerful.”

Through the Police Funding Model, new partnerships will be forged between communities who rely on the government to ensure their safety.

Over $286 million will go into front lining policing, which will add 500 law enforcement personal in Alberta.

“Every dollar goes right back into rural policing for the province,” Schweitzer said.

Currently, there are approximately 1,600 RCMP members in Alberta, with the implementation of the Police Funding Model, roughly 300 police officers will be added.

Under the Police Funding Model, support staff that will provide tactical units to provide technical expertise to investigate drug trafficking and organized crime will be hired, including scrap metal units, auto theft units, and call centre management to ensure better police call response times.

The 400-person Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence (RAPID) Force announced in November will be intergraded to help elevate pressures on local police.

“Sheriffs, Fish and Wildlife Peace Officers and Commercial Vehicle Officers will be intergraded into this plan. This is important to help make sure the RAPID Force can help elevate pressures on our police across Alberta,” Schweitzer said.

“We’re fixing a police funding system that we’ve been told is broken. Wide-open spaces, long distances, and backroads have long posed a challenge for police to cover such vast distances,” he said.

Moving forward, to lay the foundation for sustainable policing in communities, every municipality will contribute to the Police Funding Model

However, the new funding model will be phased in within four years, giving municipalities time to adjust.

“This funding model is a true new partnership with rural municipalities. With the funding comes a true new seat at the table,” Schweitzer said.

“It’s my belief, and the feedback we’ve received that policing is at its best when you have leadership at the table helping set up the priorities,” he added.

In addition to the Police Funding Model, an Alberta Police Advisory Board will also be implemented that will work in partnership with police to set the priorities of policing, addressing the priorities of municipalities, and how funds are spent.

Under the Provincial Police Service Agreement (PPSA), Alberta pays 70 per cent of policing costs with the federal government paying the remaining 30 per cent, said a Government of Alberta press release.

Under the Police Funding Model, additional investment from municipalities, and the federal share of the PPSA, rural policing funding will increase over $286 million over five years, with every dollar being invested in frontline policing, the press release said.

Rural communities, with some exceptions, will be contributing a portion of their policing costs in 2020.

In order for communities to adjust, the Police Funding Model will be phased in, with communities contributing 10 per cent of policing costs, followed by 15 per cent in 2021, 20 per cent in 2022, and 30 per cent by 2023.

The municipal tax base will determine the policing costs for each community, and the population to calculate a base cost. Communities will also be eligible for other subsidies that that could impact the local policing costs.

“The creation of this government mechanism will ensure policing is in mind of the communities that fund it and the people being protected, ensuring Albertans feel safe in their communities is paramount, and goes to the heart of what this government is trying to accomplish,” Schweitzer said.

Adding, “We want to make sure the funding model is sustainable, and we want to make sure that we have the enhanced abilities to keep our rural Albertans safe and secure in their homes.”