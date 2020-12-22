Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation partner with Pet Planet 

The Alberta SPCA is working to prevent animal neglect and abuse, while Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation is focused on supporting families in rural communities facing pet cancer

Pet Planet locations in Chestermere and Strathmore have partnered with the Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation to prevent animal neglect and abuse while supporting families facing a cancer diagnosis with their pet. Each donation will decorate a tree with ornaments in the Pet Planet store windows. All of the funds raised will be split between the Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation. Photo submitted by Kate Smitko

The Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation have teamed up with Pet Planet to decorate for the holidays.

The Pet Planet locations in Chestermere and Strathmore are seeking donations to decorate a tree with ornaments in their store windows.

Each ornament on the tree represents the pet family who made the donation, and all money raised will be split between the Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

“We are partnering with a few of our local Pet Planet stores in rural communities because this is where we do the majority of our work,” said Dan Kobe with the Alberta SPCA.

Adding, “We have seen the need for our services increase since the COVID-19 pandemic began. These partnerships not only raise money to support our work but shine a light on the caring communities we all live in.”

The Alberta SPCA is working within the communities to help prevent animal neglect and abuse, while Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation is focused on supporting families in rural communities facing pet cancer.

“Pet Planet is your natural grocer and is focused on healthy animals, which aligns with the Alberta SPCA and Kali’s Wish. Stores in rural areas chose to run this campaign because these are the areas that the Alberta SPCA serve. Kali’s Wish is also closely aligned with Pet Planet as our Board Chair Laura Leah English is also the CEO and Co-Founder of Pet Planet. She started Kali’s Wish when she lost Kali to cancer,” said Kate Smitko with Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

“We help families get through pet cancer, and we find that in rural communities pet families are isolated even further than in urban centres because resources are further away,” she added. “Working with Pet Planet, we can raise awareness that we are here and want to help any pet family that sadly is faced with a cancer diagnosis with their pet.”

The funds donated will help Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation run programs of support for any family facing pet cancer.

Through Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, volunteer veterinarians are available to provide guidance and support to anyone with a pet facing cancer.

“We also run a “Buddy Up” program that connects guardians who are facing pet cancer with those who already have faced, so they have someone who knows the challenges you face,” Smitko said.

Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation also offer’s a “Kali Kares” package, with items of care to relieve some of the stress from the entire pet family.

For more information, please visit the Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation website at, https://kaliswish.org/.