Celebrating Chestermere businesses 

Attendees at the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Feb. 29, won centrepieces. Photo by Emily Rogers

The fourth annual Chestermere Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards celebrated businesses in Chestermere on Feb. 29.

The nominations opened in January, and over 70 businesses were nominated for the Business Excellence Awards in 12 categories.

“This is a once a year opportunity for the residents who love a particular business, whether it’s a restaurant, a retail service, they tell that person how much they love them,” said the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Karen McKee.

“This is a great opportunity for them to tell the community how much they love that business, and for us to really thank the businesses that give so generously,” she said.

Adding, “Every single business owner that was in the room has given to some kind of organization or some kind of community fundraising event.”

After being nominated, each business was required to fill out a questionnaire to ensure the business was placed in the correct category.

“Nobody has to meet criteria to be nominated, any business can be nominated, after they are nominated, we send them a questionnaire, and that questionnaire is for the purpose of making sure we have them in the right category,” McKee said.

After nominations were closed, a panel of judges met to read through the nomination forms, nominee questionnaire, and then they were given time to discuss, and independently rate the business.

“We’re very proud of our chamber, and we’re all about trying to support the local business and bring new business to Chestermere,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

This year, the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive Assistant made changes, such as redesigning the website, the brand colours, brand logo, and adding the new Rising Star Award category.

“We looked at it like a fresh new look. We have a new board, and we have a new executive assistant,” McKee said.

“The chamber had some hiccups this year. It really encouraged us, because some of the feedback we got from our chamber members was are we still viable. It forced us to look at everything from the top-down and the bottom up,” she said.

In January, McKee went around to numerous businesses talking to the owners about the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce.

“I tried to go to see them when they weren’t busy, but that’s hard to gauge. They took time, even in their busy time. They were all so warm and inviting,” McKee said.

“I’m very grateful for all of the businesses,” McKee added. “We’re a small community, but we’re really mighty.”