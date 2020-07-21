Chestermere RCMP encouraging residents to participate in 9 p.m. routine

Recently Chestermere RCMP members found four residences left insecure with garage doors left open exposing the homeowners to theft, theft of vehicles, and possible entry into their homes.

Approximately 57 per cent of break and enters in Chestermere are crimes of opportunity and are preventable.

The Chestermere RCMP would like to remind all residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine as a good way to safeguard property.

“A walk around your home in the evening to ensure all vehicles are secure, valuables are out of sight, and all doors to your home are secure is a good way to prevent and discourage these types of crimes. Moreover, with the help of our residents, we can move the yardsticks when it comes to discouraging would-be property criminals from targeting our community,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

RCMP enhancing patrols over summer

As many residents have noticed, there has been an enhanced police presence on the lake, in parks, and in green spaces to promote the safe use of city recreational areas and encourage healthy choices in this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake patrols will focus on safe vessel operation which includes respecting the speed restrictions which are posted on buoys in the lake, presence of all required safety equipment, proof of operator competency, and prevention of impaired operation.

As a reminder, liquor consumption or possession is not permitted on Chestermere Lake.

Foot patrols and bike patrols will be completed to promote safe distancing and responsible practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to ensure everyone can enjoy the recreational areas.

“Everyone can fully appreciate there may be some COVID-19 weariness taking effect, but now is not the time to lower our guard. COVID-19 is still very much out there and is in our community. I would like to ask everyone to do their part not only to maintain the safety of our community but to keep each other and our loved ones safe from this virus. Everyone has put in a lot of hard work, let’s keep it going. We are all in this together,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz