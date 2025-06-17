Chestermere Firefighters Comfort Children After Multi-Vehicle Crash

A tense and emotional scene unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, June 10, when a three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Range Road 284 and Chestermere Boulevard. The collision, which took place around 4 p.m., involved a black truck, a grey truck, and a black SUV, resulting in a chaotic and distressing situation for the families involved.

MJ Rhodes, the driver of the SUV, was traveling with her two children when the crash occurred. According to Rhodes, the incident began when the two trucks collided, causing her vehicle to be spun into the mix. The impact left her children shaken, and her primary concern was for the safety of her baby, who was immediately screaming.

They both hit each other, and I got spun into,” Rhodes explained. “I immediately checked on my children. My main concern was my baby, because she was immediately screaming, and both of my children were completely in panic.”

Despite the shock of the incident, Rhodes was able to exit the vehicle with her children, but it was the quick arrival of Chestermere firefighters that helped to calm the situation.

“The firefighters were super great,” Rhodes said, recalling how they immediately offered comfort to her children. “They gave my kids some stuffies and plastic firefighter hats and helped them calm down. I was thankful, because my kids were very scared. While I’m trying to regulate myself, the firefighters were helping my kids calm down, so it gave me time to destress.”

Rhodes, who had never been involved in a crash before, expressed gratitude for the compassionate care her family received in the aftermath. While dealing with the stress of the crash, including navigating insurance claims and seeking legal assistance, she stressed that the incident could have been avoided with better infrastructure at the intersection.

“It’s crucial to develop the area properly,” she said, suggesting that improved traffic control could have prevented the collision. “The intersection I was at, the crash may have been avoided if there was some kind of control there. There’s a light about 50 meters ahead, but there should be another one there.”

As emergency crews worked to clear the road, traffic quickly backed up, causing delays for several hours. Authorities worked diligently to ensure the area was safe and to address the significant congestion resulting from the crash.

According to Chestermere Police, the child in one of the trucks was taken to the hospital for a leg injury, though no other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities are working to determine what led to the accident.

Despite the chaos, Rhodes expressed her appreciation for the emergency responders who were quick to assist not only her family but also the other parties involved in the crash. The incident highlights the importance of safety and preparedness, as well as the crucial role that local firefighters play in supporting the community during times of crisis.

“I’m just thankful that my kids are okay, and that I had the support of the firefighters when I needed it most,” Rhodes concluded. “It was a traumatic experience, but they made it a little easier to handle.”

As Chestermere continues to grow, incidents like these raise questions about the safety of its intersections and whether additional traffic control measures are necessary to prevent further accidents. Rhodes’ call for better infrastructure serves as a reminder of the importance of planning and development to keep the community safe as it evolves.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to stay informed about safety improvements and to report any concerns to city officials as the community works together to ensure the well-being of all who live, work, and travel through Chestermere.

