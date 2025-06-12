Chestermere RCMP and CPS Arrest Two Youths in Connection with Break and Enters

In a joint operation between the Chestermere RCMP and the Calgary Police Service (CPS), two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of residential break and enters across Calgary, Chestermere, and Airdrie. The investigation, which began in May 2025, has led to multiple charges against the two 17-year-olds, who are accused of breaking into homes and stealing valuable items, including wallets and car keys.

The offenders gained access to homes by breaking in through main floor windows, and once inside, they targeted personal belongings such as car keys and wallets. These stolen keys were then used to steal vehicles from the victims’ properties.

On May 30, 2025, the CPS called upon the Chestermere RCMP to assist with locating one of the stolen vehicles. Officers successfully located the vehicle in Chestermere and, in the process, disrupted another break and enter in progress. With the support of Calgary Police, the RCMP arrested the two youths, who are residents of Calgary and Airdrie.

The two youths face multiple charges, including:

Break and Enter (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Theft under $5,000 (x2)

The names of the youths have not been released due to their age, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both suspects have been released and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Chestermere on June 11, 2025.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Nichols, District Officer for Southern Alberta RCMP, commended the collaboration between the RCMP and CPS in enhancing community safety. “This is but another example of how the RCMP and Calgary Police Service continue to utilize a collective response to enhance community safety and well-being in Southern Alberta and the City of Calgary,” Nichols stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be added as both the RCMP and CPS continue to examine the full scope of the break-ins.

This case serves as a reminder to residents about the importance of securing their homes and vehicles. RCMP are urging the public to take extra precautions to prevent break-ins. “Criminals can be very brazen, and waking up to someone in your house would be very terrifying,” the RCMP warned.

Local residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to help law enforcement prevent further crimes. By staying vigilant and ensuring proper security measures are in place, residents can play a key role in preventing property crimes in the community.

