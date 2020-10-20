Chestermere resident celebrates 95th birthday with surprise parade

Chestermere Fire Services, Chestermere RCMP, and family members celebrated with George Hampton

Chestermere resident, George Hampton, was surprised to see a parade going past his house for his 95th birthday on Oct. 17. Chestermere Fire Services (CFS), Chestermere RCMP, family members, and neighbours all showed their support in making it a special birthday for Hampton. Photo submitted by Bonnie Wankel

Beloved Chestermere resident, George Hampton celebrated his 95th birthday will a surprise parade past his house on Oct. 17.

“It was great. I’ve never seen that many people all at once at my house,” Hampton said.

Colleen Mario was inspired to organize the birthday parade for Hampton as she has known him for over 30 years.

“He is an amazing example of life, he’s a 95-year-old who is just so positive. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a negative word from George,” Mario said.

“He’s wonderful, he’s a great spirit, I don’t think of him as 95, I think of him as a 50-year-old,” she added. “He’s so much fun.”

Hampton’s daughter, Bonnie Wankel said it was amazing that so many people, including Chestermere Fire Services (CFS), Chestermere RCMP, family and neighbours, showed their support for Hampton by participating in the parade.

“It was amazing. He didn’t know anything about it, it was a big surprise, and all of the family is here,” Wankel said.

“Everyone made it such a beautiful celebration for my dad,” she said.