Chestermere residents showing acts of kindness this holiday season

Chestermere residents are Elfing their friends and neighbours by leaving a holiday treat on their doorstep

"You've Been Elfed" Christmas Elves have been delivering Elf Bags to Chestermere residents who nominated themselves, their neighbours, or their friends to receive a holiday treat on their doorstep. Each family that is Elfed must follow the instructions on the flyer that is included and Elf two more houses. Photo submitted by Kim Soderberg McRae

Local businesses and organizations have teamed up to spread holiday cheer throughout the community by Elfing Chestermere residents.

“The “You’ve Been Elf’d” project is a way to spread some COVID-friendly kindness and holiday cheer throughout Chestermere and local areas,” Kim Soderberg McRae said.

“It’s simply a little holiday treat that you leave on a neighbour’s doorstep to surprise them. There are no rules on how big or small it has to be, it’s just an act of kindness to bring a smile to someone’s face,” she said.

Each family that is Elfed must follow the instructions on the flyer that is included and Elf two more houses.

This year, Macaroni Kid Chestermere partnered with RE/MAX Key, The Lakeshore Spa, Wise & Company Chartered Accountants, Laser Towne, Abstract Dance Academy, and Revital Health to make and deliver 100 Elf bags to kick off the Elfing in Chestermere.

In November, Chestermere residents were asked to nominate themselves or a friend to receive one of the 100 Elf Bags.

Macaroni Kid Chestermere, volunteers, and sponsors delivered the Elf Bags from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8.

If families did not receive an Elf Bag, they can still start the fun in their neighbourhood.

The “You’ve Been Elfed” printable and instructions are available on the Macaroni Kid Chestermere website, at https://chestermere.macaronikid.com/.