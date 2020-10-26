City Hall Transparency – Residential Tax Process?

The issue

Background:

I have not commented on issues at City hall for some time. I have been hearing continuous rumblings of an issue relating to the 2018 residential taxes process.

In 2018 we were told that our tax increase would be 0.9%. This was such an important issue that an article was written for the Calgary newspapers highlighting this accomplishment.

What we know:

A number of residents are investigating this issue.

They all have a arrived at the same independent conclusion. Residential taxes by 2.5 %.

The resident performing the reviews include professionals in multi-discipline areas and are versed in the MGA tax policies.

All the issues are very well documented along with appropriate backup.

Two separate meetings were held with the City where the groups presenting their issues.

The groups involved have told me the following:

The City acknowledged the finding of the residents.

The ball was left with the City to take the next step.

No effective follow-up meetings or correspondence occurred.

These residences are once again are trying to reach out to the City.

Even though council has been given multiple presentations concerning past tax bylaw these presentation did not explain the 2018 tax bylaw.

The lack of follow-up by the City suggested that their maybe more to these rumblings then just words. It is important the City is transparent with all citizens. I will keep focused on this issue until a satisfactory explanation has been provided and the citizens have been informed.

You will be kept informed.

Al Kersch