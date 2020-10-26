City Hall Transparency – Residential Tax Process?

The issue
Background:
I have not commented on issues at City hall for some time. I have been hearing continuous rumblings of an issue relating to the 2018 residential taxes process.
In 2018 we were told that our tax increase would be 0.9%. This was such an important issue that an article was written for the Calgary newspapers highlighting this accomplishment.
What we know:
- A number of residents are investigating this issue.
- They all have a arrived at the same independent conclusion.
- Residential taxes by 2.5%.
- The resident performing the reviews include professionals in multi-discipline areas and are versed in the MGA tax policies.
- All the issues are very well documented along with appropriate backup.
- Two separate meetings were held with the City where the groups presenting their issues.
The groups involved have told me the following:
- The City acknowledged the finding of the residents.
- The ball was left with the City to take the next step.
- No effective follow-up meetings or correspondence occurred.
- These residences are once again are trying to reach out to the City.
- Even though council has been given multiple presentations concerning past tax bylaw these presentation did not explain the 2018 tax bylaw.
The lack of follow-up by the City suggested that their maybe more to these rumblings then just words. It is important the City is transparent with all citizens. I will keep focused on this issue until a satisfactory explanation has been provided and the citizens have been informed.
You will be kept informed.
Al Kersch