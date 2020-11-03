Clean energy technology investment to create jobs in Alberta 

Funding, being delivered by Alberta Innovates, will be given to technologies that help reduce methane emissions and improve industrial energy efficiency

The Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer announced a $50 million investment to Alberta Innovates through the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) funding on Oct. 27. The funding will go to technologies that help reduce methane emissions and improve industrial energy efficiency. Photo submitted by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The government of Alberta announced a $50 million investment through the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) funding to Alberta Innovates to support clean energy technology and create jobs on Oct. 27.

“This is an important announcement about our continued efforts to diversify the Alberta economy, and create opportunities for jobs today, and tomorrow,” said the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer.

“It’s so critical at this juncture as to where we are right now in our province to make sure we continue to invest in innovators here in the province of Alberta, the people that are creating the next idea that’s going to create more and more jobs here for future generations,” he said.

The $50 million investment is expected to create over 900 jobs.

“We have to make sure that people have job opportunities, and for the future to have stability in their lives. This investment is really critical for that as part of our diversification efforts to make sure that people have jobs today and jobs tomorrow,” Schweitzer said.

Alberta’s government recently announced up to $750 million for projects across the province through the TIER system and other public funding, supporting almost 9,000 jobs.

“This money will help Alberta become an even stronger competitor in clean energy technologies. These projects will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the near and long term while creating jobs for Albertans. I look forward to seeing the ideas and innovations of our job creators come to life,” Schweitzer said.

He added, “Whether it’s in hydrogen, carbon capture, geothermal, the funding here today is to spark those innovative ideas and investments that we need to make sure we have for our diversification efforts to make sure that people have confidence for today and for tomorrow that Alberta is their home for the future.”

The CEO of Alberta Innovates Laura Kilcrease believes that the investment will enhance productivity, diversify energy products, add value to hydrocarbon resources, reduce carbon emissions, and improve environment, social and governance (ESG) performance while allowing Alberta innovates to accelerate initiatives that will advance the critical resource sector and emerging technologies.

“We believe innovation is key to grow the economy, create new and better jobs for Albertans, and as such we are building on our natural strengths in new ways using data digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and clean technology,” Kilcrease said.

“This is why we engage with innovators, entrepreneurs and industry partners in the resource and clean technology sectors in developing technologies and innovation and that will do some key things for us,” she said.

Alberta Innovates is now seeking projects that are shovel ready, that can get underway quickly,

and technologies that are in the development, pilot, or demonstration stage and have a direct line of sight to commercialization, and broad deployment across the province.

“We are looking for projects that will result in direct reductions in GHG emissions and will enable future reductions in GHG gases, projects that have a direct impact on the economy, more jobs, increased GDP, more value for our resources, and more diversification of the economy overall,” Kilcrease said.

Alberta Innovates is also looking for collaboration and partnerships between technology developers, industry leaders, organizations, municipalities, and entrepreneurs.

“We’re very much looking for collaboration and partnerships among those groups. Through them Alberta Innovates funding can lever, follow on investment from both public and private resources, to fulfill the needs that could be challenging otherwise at this time,” Kilcrease said.

“We’ve been tasked to get solid projects approved and underway and people working so that we’re not wasting any time,” she said.

Adding, “When we combine, talent, technology, capital and some know-how we can do anything in this province, and this investment from the TIER fund will be quite profound in its results.”

Clean energy technology projects already submitted through Alberta Innovates’ ongoing funding application process may be considered for the TIER funding.

New project applications can also be submitted to https://albertainnovates.smartsimple.ca/s_Login.jsp, until Nov. 30 to be reviewed for the first intake of TIER funding.

“This is about making sure we can build on our strengths, it’s not an either-or conversation, this is about how can we build on our strong traditional economy in Alberta and why wouldn’t we do that? Why wouldn’t we embrace those opportunities for Albertans?” Schweitzer said.

Adding, “That’s the smart thing to do. That’s what we’re going to continue to do every single day to focus on diversification efforts, focus on making sure we have every single possible job opportunity for Albertans in our province, and making sure we have the best possible policies to make sure we can attract investment and grow.”