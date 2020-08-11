Community comes together midst structure fire 

Cause of the fire is under investigation

On Aug. 2, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) responded to a structure fire in the West Creek Close area.

“Crews were quick to get out of the station with a response time of about six minutes, from on route to arriving on the scene,” said CFS Chief Brian Pomrenke.

Once on the scene, CFS viewed a detached garage behind the home engulfed in flames.

“It was at the point where it was compromising the next structure to the property,” Pomrenke said.

The detached garage and the inside contents were a complete loss. There was also heat damage to the home on the property, and to the surrounding homes.

Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“When there is a fire, it’s amazing how the community comes together to look after one another. Neighbours who viewed the fire were quick at waking up the residents and getting them out safely,” Pomrenke said.

“It was very good to see the community coming together and looking after the residents. Everybody was out of the house, and safe,” he said.

“During a fire, there is a lot that goes on. I know that everybody wants to help, and I appreciate it, but I really look after keeping everybody safe,” he added. “I really do appreciate the fact that they looked after the residents where the fire had happened.”

CFS conducted the After the Fire Program to ensure all residents’ questions and concerns were addressed.

“It gives us an opportunity to put out a fire safety message and give people some tools and checklists of things that they can do to help reduce some of the risks of fire,” Pomrenke said.