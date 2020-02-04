Community rallies to support Chestermere for Kraft Hockeyville 2020 

Chestermere railed together in support of the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) Kraft Hockeyville 2020 application on Jan. 31.

After the Kraft Hockeyville community rally, Chestermere Lakers played against Strathmore.

“It’s so amazing to see the stands filled. It’s Friday night. It’s hockey night in Chestermere,” said CRCA General Manager Jody Nouwen.

“To see everybody not only come out to the rally but to stay and support their local team, those kids probably felt like rock stars out there,” she said.

Adding, “The music, the lights, and the hype showed that it is something extra special, and that hockey is really special in Chestermere.”

Finalists of Kraft Hockeyville 2020 will have the chance to win up to $250,000 for arena upgrades and the opportunity to host an NHL game.

“We are having troubles with our roof, it needs a few fixes, which we will be doing this spring,” Nouwen said.

Through the rally, Nouwen is hopeful Chestermere residents and hockey lovers will share photos and their story about why hockey is important to the community on the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 website.

“We’re hoping to gain some momentum and have people go onto the Kraft Hockeyville site and share their story of why the Chestermere Rec Centre, Chestermere Minor Hockey, Indus Ringette, and figure skating is so important to them,” Nouwen said.

In September 2019, a structural analysis warned that a portion of the facility’s roof was at risk of failure if there was a heavy snow load.

However, the CRCA has a system in place in which the snow levels on the roof are monitored and the snow will be removed if too heavy.

In the spring, the CRCA will begin upgrades to the red arena roof, which will cost approximately $600,000.

“We had a Kraft Hockeyville application in about four years ago, but didn’t have the story behind it,” Nouwen said.

“This arena has needed upgrades for a while, but now we have a story with having the roof issues,” she added. “A couple of months ago there was an impending closure that didn’t happen, but we know there are some fixes that need to be done, and that perhaps makes our story a little more appealing.”

Nouwen is thankful for the community support the CRCA has received throughout the past months.

“People are really supportive. Having Tim Hortons with coffee and hot chocolate, and the

The REPs Group RE/MAX First with popcorn, it shows that we’re not alone in this community. We have people working together who want to see us thrive,” she said.

For additional information, please visit the Kraft Hockeyville website at https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/#/landing.