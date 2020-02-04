Conrich woman has died following early January shooting

A 27-year-old female from Conrich, Alta. has died.

The woman was the victim of a shooting in Conrich on Jan. 8 at 2:30 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary, where the manner of death of determined to be a homicide.

The family is asking for privacy as they grieve.

This incident remains under investigation by RCMP Major Crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store to remain anonymous.

No Further information is available at this time.