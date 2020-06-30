Deeply challenging summer for all

We are finally into the full swing of summer, and I know things are going to be very different this year. The pandemic and government lock down measures have left many in our riding in deeply challenging situations, and many of the annual community events held across our riding have been cancelled.

However, for those who are in a position to support local businesses and explore the activities our riding has to offer, there are many great options this summer. Camping spots like Kinbrook Island Provincial Park, Dinosaur Provincial Park, and Little Bow Provincial Park are great places to enjoy the Southern Alberta outdoors while still abiding by the provincial government’s health guidelines.

Small businesses across are riding are also offering tons of fun experiences. You can enjoy a meal at the Mercantile at Muirfield in Lyalta, check out high tea in Rosemary at the Little Teapot Cafe & Bakery, or pick up some craft spirits a Pivot Distillery in Rolling Hills, just to name a few. For a unique experience, Good Knights Medieval Encampment in Three Hills offers fun for the whole family.

As our economy continues to re-open, I know hard working entrepreneurs across our riding are doing their best to get back on their feet. My Opposition colleagues and I are fighting for them at every opportunity, but we can all take action by supporting the thousands of local businesses in our region.

Another important local issue that has arisen during lockdown is the state of our Royal Canadian Legions. During the pandemic, Legions have been unable to rent out their facilities, operate their restaurants or lounges, or hold fundraising events on their premises. I think we all know what an important role Legions play in our riding, especially in our smaller communities. The Legion has appealed for help from the government, and my Conservative colleagues and I are strongly advocating for action to keep them afloat. If you are able, I would encourage anyone interested to purchase a membership to the Legion and help support our veterans by doing so. This is not an institution that we want to see disappear.

Despite the limited celebrations this year, I hope that everyone was able to enjoy their Canada Day. As always, my Ottawa office can be reached at martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. My Brooks office can be reached at 403-793-6775 or martin.shields.c1@parl.gc.ca, and my Strathmore office at 403-361-2980 or martin.shields.c1B@parl.gc.ca. Please don’t hesitate to contact me.