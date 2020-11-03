Dr. Giggles House of Pain Chestermere was turned into an apocalyptic scene, with corpses on pikes, rubble, barrels of fire, and Satan’s throne in the middle. Photo by Emily Rogers

Due to COVID-19, the Dr. Giggles House of Pain Chestermere crew was unable to build the regular haunted house, however, they focused on building a Halloween scene that residents could enjoy while socially distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines. “It turned out really well. There were a couple of things that I was trying to make happen, but most of the details are there,” Mike Koroll said. On opening night, over 100 residents viewed the Halloween scene, and one full bin of food was collected for the Chestermere Food Bank. “It went really well, everyone loved it, it was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Koroll said.