Dry-spring-predicted-by-AccuWeather

The AccuWeather Spring Forecast predicted dry weather could cause potential drought concerns in the Canadian Prairies.

“Winter across the Canadian Prairies has not been as brutally cold as years past, following only one sustained spell of bone-chilling cold in mid-January,” said AccuWeather Canadian Weather Expert Brett Anderson.

Currently, a lengthy cold spell remains low.

Overall, a dry and mild season is predicted for many areas, including Calgary.

“This dryness could cause some drought concerns ahead for the upcoming growing season,” Anderson said.

“As of late January, there were pockets of abnormally dry conditions across the Prairies, according to the Canadian Drought Monitor,” Anderson said.

Adding, “These areas may expand in the coming months, with the possibility of a drought developing later in the spring.”

The AccuWeather Spring Forecast is also predicting a strong end to the ski season for British Columbia (B.C.) and the Canadian Rockies.

Residents who live south of the Trans-Canada Highway will get a break from storm patterns heading into the spring, Anderson said.

The dominant storm track is expected to shift northward with rain and snow forecasted for northern B.C. and the Rockies.

“Ski resorts will continue to reap the benefits of these storms well into the spring,” Anderson added. “Deep snowpack in the Canadian Rockies should lead to an excellent spring ski season.”

However, as the snow melts in the late spring, the risk of river and stream flooding into the lower elevations of Alberta and B.C. is increased.

“The flood risk may be extended through the end of the spring in areas to the north that face rounds of storms through April and into May,” Anderson said