East Lake School is staying connected and showing that they are “Soar-ing” through the COVID-19 pandemic. The East Lake Middle School council asked students to colour the Eagle and place it in the window of their homes. The photos can be found on the East Lake School Youtube page.

“The response has been wonderful,” said Assistant Principal of East Lake School, Shannon Storey-Heffer. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer

Brandon and Logan Wigmore are also showing school spirit and staying connected during the pandemic by posting the East Lake School Eagle in the window of their home. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer

Ally Maier showed school spirit by colouring the East Lake School Eagle and placing it in a window in her home. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer

“We miss you” signs can be found in the windows at the East Lake School. In response to COVID-19, students and staff at East Lake School have been posting signs on the windows in their homes to show although they are apart, they are still connected. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer

Grade two East Lake School teacher Nadine Marcil showed her support of students’ midst the COVID-19 pandemic by posting a “I’m still Soar-ing” sign on a window in her home. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer

In support of the East Lake School student council and ensuring students are connected, the Assistant Principal Shannon Storey-Heffer posted an “I’m still Soar-ing” sign on a window in her home. Photo submitted by Shannon Storey-Heffer