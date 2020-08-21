Edmonton community leader to become Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

On Wednesday, August 26, Salma Lakhani will be installed as the 19th Lieutenant Governor of Alberta. She takes on the new role following longstanding service as a community leader and volunteer.

The ceremony will take place in the Chamber of the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton. In person attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and is by invitation only. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on Assembly TV (Telus Channel 843, Shaw Channel 930, Shaw Blue Curve Channel 263), on the Assembly’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube) or on Assembly Online at assembly.ab.ca.

Elements of the installation program will include: a blessing by an Indigenous Elder; a military General Salute; administration of the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Alberta; and remarks by the new Lieutenant Governor, Premier Jason Kenney and a representative of the federal government.

Salma Lakhani is a community leader and volunteer who is guided by her deep commitment to the values of pluralism and inclusion and her dedication to championing those who face barriers in life. Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, she came to Canada in 1977 as a stateless person after all Ugandans of Asian origin were expelled from that country. She is a proud Ismaili Muslim who has offered longstanding service to a range of organizations, including NorQuest College, the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, the Lois Hole Hospital for Women, the Aga Kahn Foundation Canada, Kids Kottage, Sorrentino’s Compassion House, the Alberta Cancer Board and the Zebra Foundation. She also built a business focused on early childhood education. She is married to distinguished Edmonton cardiologist Dr. Zaheer Lakhani.