Byelection Set for Battle River–Crowfoot as Poilievre Seeks Return to House

A federal byelection has been called for August 18 in the riding of Battle River–Crowfoot, where Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is seeking a swift return to the House of Commons after losing his long-held seat in the recent federal election.

The byelection was triggered following the resignation of Damien Kurek, the former Conservative MP for the Alberta riding, who stepped aside earlier this month to clear the way for Poilievre. Kurek, first elected in 2019, described his resignation as an act of service to his party, saying the Conservative caucus needs its leader back in Parliament as soon as possible.

Poilievre had represented the Carleton riding in the Ottawa area for over two decades before he was unseated by Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy in the April 28 election, a contest that saw significant seat shifts across the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the byelection date this week, fulfilling a pledge to move quickly so that Poilievre would have the opportunity to return to Parliament for the fall sitting, scheduled to begin in September.

If successful, Poilievre would formally resume his duties as Leader of the Official Opposition on the floor of the House of Commons — a role he has continued to hold within his party, but one complicated by his absence from Parliament since his election loss.

The Battle River–Crowfoot riding, located in east-central Alberta, has long been considered a Conservative stronghold, giving Poilievre a favourable chance at reclaiming a seat in Ottawa.

As campaigning begins, voters in the riding will now have the opportunity to decide whether to return the Conservative leader to the House at a crucial time in national politics. Full details on the byelection and candidate registration are available at elections.ca.

