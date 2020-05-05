Generosity is the Heartbeat of Community

Let’s pause a moment that celebrate Manitoba, they deserve it. Recent studies show that among Canadian provinces, Manitoba is the most generous on a number of fronts, including the highest percentage of tax-filers who give to charity (23%) and they give the highest percentage of their income (0.80%). We salute Manitobans, a bright light on the Canadian horizon.

Yet these same studies show that the trends across Canada reveal a country with fewer people giving less. Fewer than 20% of Albertan tax-filers, for example, give to charity, even while Alberta still ranks highest in actual dollars given. The Fraser institute now reports that Canadian giving is at a twenty year low, and compared to the United States, a country where those who give do so at double our rate, it’s a challenging time for giving-culture in our country. The study ends with this sobering thought on the difference between Canadian and American giving: “This generosity gap undoubtedly limits the ability of Canadian charities to improve the quality of life in their communities and beyond.”

If we give out of guilt, compulsion, or pressure, we might be giving, but it cannot be called Generosity. Generosity really only grows in a culture of grace and love for others, and true generosity is stunning. When we are attentive to those who live next door, generosity becomes a by-product, a natural outflow of real relationships. Further, when we give with joyful gusto, generosity includes us in the transformation we hope to see around us. Generosity changes us and our community. Francis of Assisi said, “where there is charity and wisdom, there is neither fear nor ignorance.”

These days we are facing a wave of challenges in our country, province, and local community. The best solutions to our mounting problems are likely to be met by the generosity of neighbours towards each other. This may come in the form of giving towards charities, but it also comes in the form of neighbours helping neighbours. A generous culture is not found in the numbers, but in the connections we have with others.

In this season of physical distancing, shrinking economy, and fearful news stories, we find ourselves at a crossroads where the decision is ours for how we step forward. Generosity, in its many forms, could be the gift we give our community, the gift that could change the fabric of Chestermere. While others clench their fist, we could open our hands. A community built on generosity will be far more likely to be found standing after the storm is over.

Every journey towards generosity begins as we look out to see our community. It begins with fresh eyes. This week, take time to look out into your community to see the clubs, associations, charities, food banks, agencies, churches, camps, and individuals who are courageously leaning into their mission in these challenging times. They need encouragement and each of us can help. Reach out with your words, your action, your time, your money, and your skills. In a time when giving is at a deep low, even before his pandemic struck, my enduring hope is that Chestermere will be a statistical oddity, an abundantly generous community that defies the stats. A light on a hill.