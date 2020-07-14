Gleichen RCMP make arrest in firearms incident

Siksika Nation, Alta. – On July 8, 2020, at 9:17 p.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to an incident where it is alleged that a male driver of a car was in possession of a firearm and pursuing a second vehicle after an interaction had occurred between the occupants.

The alleged suspect vehicle was located on the Siksika Nation. The investigation determined that the suspect was believed to be inside the residence where the vehicle was located. The RCMP Emergency Response team was called in to assist.

On July 9, 2020, at approximately 3:15 a.m., RCMP evacuated the residence and arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee. Following a search, a .22 calibre rifle was seized.

Preston Joseph Yellowfly (34) of the Siksika Nation has been charged with 17 Criminal Code offences and three offences under the Traffic Safety Act:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle (x2)

· Pointing a firearm

· Possession of a weapon while prohibited (x4)

· Unsafe storage of firearms (x4)

· Fail to comply with release order (x4)

· Dangerous operation of conveyance

· Operate conveyance while prohibited

· Misuse of plates (TSA)

· Unregistered motor vehicle (TSA)

· Uninsured motor vehicle (TSA)

Following a judicial hearing, Yellowfly was remanded in custody to appear in Siksika Nation Provincial Court on July 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Gleichen RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.