    Holiday Food Drive for Food Bank

    Posted on March 9, 2020
    no frills food bank donation pic 1
    On Feb. 28, $2,848.16 was donated to the Chestermere Regional Food Bank from No Frills, Loblaw Companies, and Chestermere residents from the Holiday Food Drive. Photo submitted by Mardi Oel.

