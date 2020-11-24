Lakeshore Manor on schedule to open to public

The final stages of construction are underway to ensure the facility is open by December

The transformation of the Best Western Hotel to the seniors housing facility, Lakeshore Manor, is on track to be open in December. The facility will be offering 80 suites, which can be single of double occupancy. Photo submitted by Tom Hong

Construction to convert the Best Western Hotel into the Lakeshore Manor seniors housing facility is on track to open in December.

“We’ve substantially been under construction, now we’re at a point where we’re finalizing our construction and getting the property ready for occupancy,” said Property Representative, Tom Hong.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction process, and acquiring the proper approvals to move forward with the project was slightly delayed.

Now, the team is doing a very thorough clean of the facility and ensuring all of the safety, and COVID-19 procedures are in place.

“We’re in the process of bringing on a chef for the facility, the food will be top-notch. We have a lounge that will be a great amenity space for everybody there, and we have a space set aside for private dining for smaller groups, that will be really good just to have everyone get to know each other,” Hong said.

“The amenity space and what we’re working on, we feel it will be great for the residents, including the outdoor space, we have a sitting area, and a bocce ball court,” he said.

The Lakeshore Manor is offering 80 suites, which can have single or double occupancy.

“We’ve received a good amount of inquiries. I think perhaps COVID-19 has made some inquires up in the air a little bit because people are not sure if they want to move from their current residence into a retirement community because of COVID-19,” Hong said.

“They are a little bit concerned, but we have all of the safety procedures down, from limiting and mitigating the risks involved for residents,” he said.

Adding, “Ultimately, residents will find that being in a community with other people will really help with the mental health side of things, instead of being quarantined, or just in their own home.”

Hong is now looking into having tours of the Lakeshore Manor facility available for anyone interested in viewing the property.

“We’re really excited to get some residents in,” Hong said.

For more information, please visit the Lakeshore Manor website at, https://lakeshoremanor.ca/.