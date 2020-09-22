Library News – Service updates

We are now open to the public. Our hours will be as follows until December 23, 2020.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday we will be closed for additional cleaning and sanitizing from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.

Registration required for Wednesday morning Storytimes. We are offering two storytimes on Wednesday morning 9:00 am and 10:30 am while we are closed to the public. This way we can allow for physical distancing between family groups. We will clean and sanitize touch points before and after each storytime.



Pop-Up Book Sale

We have a large selection of gently used books for sale in the Library. We are selling them for $1 each or $5 for a bag.

Diversity and Inclusion Display. Inclusion is very important to us and we have many books and movies including fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. The more we learn about other people and the way they live, the easier it is to understand and appreciate our differences.

September 22 – September 26, 2020 is Science Literacy week. We are partnering with CPAWS to bring both online and in person science programming that week. Registration is required for all sessions. Watch our website and social media for registration details.

New email for information: We have set up a new email for any questions you may have. info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

CONTINUE TO PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING

The Government of Alberta is asking all Albertans to practice physical distancing to help protect yourselves and limit the spread of COVID-19.

We will be requiring that all patrons over 5 years of age wear masks while inside the Library. No food or drink is allowed in the Library at this time. We are still offering customized service for any patrons who do not feel safe or comfortable coming all the way in past the front foyer. If you have mobility issues, please let us know and we will do our best to accommodate your needs.

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com