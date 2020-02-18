Library News – February 21

Baby Rhyme & Storytime Wednesday, 10:15am-11:30am

We are partnering with Chestermere Parent Link Centre to bring you this program on Wednesday mornings at 10:15 am. Parents/caregivers and babies (0-12months) are invited to join us for stories, songs, and rhymes to promote bonding, and the development of your baby’s language, communication, and early literacy skills. No registration is required, as this is a drop-in program.

Pre-School Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45am

We have stories, songs and fun every Friday morning at 10:15 am. This storytime is meant for families with small children. If you would like to bring more than 6 children, please call or email our Acting Director, Cathy to make special arrangements. Cathy.burness@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

Meet our Featured Artist of the month! Thursday, February 20, 6:00-8:00pm

Our featured artist for February, Roby King, will be in the Library to talk about his artwork. Come and see what he’s created!

For more information about what’s happening at the Library, check our website and sign up for our newsletter online or pick up a newsletter next time you’re in. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com

LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 10:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday – Thursday 10:00am-8:00pm

Friday 10:00am-5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday CLOSED

*Closed on statutory holidays