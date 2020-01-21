Library News January 24

Here at the Chestermere Public Library we go the extra step to always make sure that our community receives the highest level of service that we can manage. We strive to have enough staff on any given shift, and we pride ourselves on our levels of customer service. Our residents asked for extended open hours in past years and we made sure that happened. We have been feeling financially stretched in the last few years and the number of people we serve and the number of items in and out of our Library increases every year. By far, our largest expense is wages for our staff, even though their wages are far below rates earned by people in similar positions in Libraries around the province. These ladies are also our greatest asset and we know how much you love them, because you aren’t afraid to let us know. We truly appreciate that. Well, budget time has come and gone. Unfortunately, our City of Chestermere Appropriation has not increased in the last 3 years, and we find it necessary to decrease our hours of operation. Starting February 1, 2020, we will no longer be open on Sundays. We will also be closing at 5:00pm on Mondays going forward.

Read For 15 – Friday, January 27th

Save the date! Read for 15 minutes on Monday, January 27 and report it to the Library. Any kind of reading counts; newspapers, emails, even videogame text. Just read for 15 minutes and remember to let us know on the day of January 27th.

Baby Rhyme & Storytime Wednesday, 10:15am-11:30am

We are partnering with Chestermere Parent Link Centre to bring you this program on Wednesday mornings at 10:15 am. Parents/caregivers and babies (0-12months) are invited to join us for stories, songs, and rhymes to promote bonding, and the development of your baby’s language, communication, and early literacy skills. No registration is required, as this is a drop-in program.

Board Games Saturday, January 25 11:30am—3:30pm

All ages are welcome to join us for board game fun at the Library. No registration is required. This monthly activity features games like Pitchcar, Catan, Dixit, and more.

Save the date – Harry Potter Book Night Thursday, February 6th, 2020

We are busy planning final touches for our Harry Potter Book Night. This is an annual event and has been very popular in past years. There will be activities, crafts and the staff will be all decked out in our finest wizarding world outfits. You will want to mark this in your calendar and decide on your witch, wizard, Hogwart’s student or muggle persona.

