Online Resources Available!

Many of us will be cocooning over the next few weeks. Here are some e-resources that may be helpful.

TumbleBook Library

An online collection of animated, talking picture books, educational videos, puzzles, games, and more – just for kids!

Hoopla

Hoopla offers over 500,000 titles available to stream instantly ranging from movies, tv episodes, full-length music-albums, eBooks, Comics, and audiobooks.

cloudLibrary

Collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks for all ages including popular fiction and nonfiction. Borrow up to ten titles at a time. Loan period is three weeks with the option to return early.

Flipster

Access popular magazine titles without loan periods or wait lists! New issues are available on Flipster the same day as print copies hit newsstands. Back issues are available.

LIBRARY HOURS Monday 10:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday – Thursday

10:00am-8:00pm

Friday 10:00am-5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday CLOSED

*Closed on statutory holidays

Precautions:

If you or your children are sick, please don’t share with the Library. You can place holds or renew books online or over the phone. If you are well, you are more than welcome here, but please be diligent about washing your hands. AHS is recommending keeping 6 feet between individuals. We wipe down every returned item before it is placed back on our shelves and all hard surfaces are washed frequently. We are even more proactive during this pandemic and all hard surfaces are washed and then disinfected multiple times per day.

Big picture, our best protection against the spread of any virus, is to isolate it. Please don’t come to the Library if you or your loved ones are sick. Please help us to keep everyone safe and healthy.

‘Virtual’ Pre-School Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45am

We want to keep you safe! We are doing storytime differently for a while. Join us Friday morning for Virtual Storytime on our social media pages and our website.

