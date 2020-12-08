Light the Lake bringing holiday cheer to Chestermere this season

The public can vote for their favourite light display beginning on Dec. 14

Chestermere families can create lasting holiday memories in a COVID-19 safe way, with Light the Lake.

“The pandemic has, and is, changing the way we celebrate during the holidays this year, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the joy in bundling the kids up in the car with some hot chocolate and driving around to look at Christmas lights,” Kim Soderberg-McRae said.

This year, Macaroni Kid Chestermere has created a Light the Lake Google Map, to help families create memories driving around Chestermere and the surrounding rural areas looking at Christmas lights this holiday season.

Light the Lake will become an annual event held in conjunction with the City of Chestermere’s Winter Lights Festival.

The Macaroni Kid Chestermere has also partnered with the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society to host a Christmas light competition with three categories including the Griswold Challenge, Traditional Lights Only, and Most Creative featuring a clear theme or a mix of lights and other decorations.

Residents are able to have their lights display added to the map and entered in the Christmas light competition until Dec. 12.

On Dec. 14, the public can begin voting on their favourite entries in each of the three categories and the first, second, and third place winners in each category will win a cash prize.

Residents do not have to enter the contest to have their lights entered in the contest.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one string of lights up, or are known as Clark Griswold on your block,” Soderberg-McRae said.

The Light the Lake map and entry form can be found on the Macaroni Kid Chestermere website at, chestermere.macaronikid.com.