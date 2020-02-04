Local Peace Officer stops theft from a construction while on regular patrol

On Jan. 19, at approximately 2:30 p.m., while on a regular patrol in the Kinniburgh Crescent area, a Chestermere Peace Officer observed a suspicious SUV hauling a trailer.

The officer observed a male entering a new home development and carrying numerous items and loading them into the vehicle.

A traffic stop was then initiated on the vehicle for several equipment violations. Through further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered, the trailer was also reported stolen from Calgary.

The Calgary driver and passenger were charged with several offenses and are scheduled to appear in the Strathmore Provincial Court.

“Our officers are trained to handle a wide range of incidents,” said Chestermere Community Peace Officer Shawn Press.

“Traffic stops are the number one interaction our members have with the public, and these stops can often lead to the apprehension of wanted individuals and the detection of additional criminal activities that affect our community and impact the quality of life that our residents enjoy,” he said.

As theft from construction sites is an ongoing issue, the Chestermere RCMP encourages residents to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 to report any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.