Long term care needs investigating

Dear editor,

One of the things that distresses me about the state of long term care in Canada is the fact that many of these people, or their families, pay a small fortune every month for a place in one of these facilities. For the amount of money that gets poured into these places on an ongoing basis, the care should be of the utmost quality.

However, this is often not the case and in fact the care in private, for-profit homes is shown to be grossly substandard in too many cases. Obviously someone, somewhere is withholding the money needed to provide the proper care and pocketing it themselves. The federal government should be launching a criminal investigation, charging those responsible and making sure the money is going where it’s supposed to be.

Sincerely,

Nicole Chaplain-Pearman