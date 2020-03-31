Loving Your Neighbours From Afar

Coming together by keeping at a distance – this seems to be our new reality. But how do we care for each other in these surreal and uncertain times? This week we have several creative and helpful ideas that are emerging in neighbourhoods around the world. Some are fun and silly, others are helpful and hopeful. Here are eight ways to love your neighbour from afar during the COVID-19 pandemic in Chestermere:

• Create a neighbourhood mutual aid network. In the UK, for example, people are creating leaflets to give to their neighbours to share contact numbers, provide support for vulnerable people, or just make a new connection. It can be as simple as that, or it can grow to include a designated Facebook or NextDoor group.

• Set up a neighbourhood Zoom call. Zoom and other online video programs are making it easy for people to connect. People are using these online programs to host happy hours, reading groups, church gatherings, and more. Be creative and gather online.

• Give your neighbourhood some life by playing some music. Stories are emerging of impromptu dance parties between neighbours at a distance on their decks, others have been playing instruments outside, or just playing their music on their front porch while sitting outside in the sun.

• Use your front window to share a message. Some people are putting out decorations and kind words to let others know that they care. Others are using decorations to create a sort of easter-egg scavenger hunt for kids who might be on a walk to spot little treasures.

• Write encouraging words in chalk on your local sidewalks. I heard of a group in Medicine Hat who are going around writing quotes and sayings on pathways.

• Try creative communication. In one community a neighbour gave out yellow ribbons to her neighbours. If they needed anything, they just had to put the ribbon out in a visible place. Everyday they walk through the neighbourhood looking for yellow ribbons and respond as needed.

• Plan a post-pandemic party! We don’t know when this crisis will be over, but by planning a big get-together now, you and those you care about can have something very special to look forward to. You can plan, scheme, and prepare for that special day when we all can visit face to face again. You may even want to start thinking about hosting a block party when this is over, you and your street will deserve all the hard-earned celebration.

• Don’t stop. These may be early days of this pandemic, so we have to recognize that this is more of a marathon than a sprint. If you called your neighbour last week, try again this week. Be persistent in your care and concern. For those who are able, this is ‘go-time’ for an overabundance of concern and connection. We simply cannot retreat in a season when we need to reach out, from a distance, more than ever. Be courageous. How we come through this will shape the kind of city we are, and will become. If you have it in you, please don’t stop caring for each other, for as long as we need to persist.

Together we are discovering just how important people are in our lives. I sincerely hope that we will never again take for granted the valuable people who live nearby. As we find ways to care for each other, and have fun in our community, may we always remember that we are not alone.