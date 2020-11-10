Noise abatement needed

I have encountered numerous excessively and unnecessarily loud vehicles and motorcycles, while sitting in my living room even with windows shut or out for walks.



As a result I enquired with City Hall asking if there was a noise abatement by-law, and was advised there was not. I found that very disappointing.



These vehicles have obviously been modified outside of norms or have been neglected and in need of repair.



I think the City should take a serious look at this and implement new by laws to address it. We are only getting bigger and more populous, and our quiet City is getting noisier every day.



Very aggravating.

John Kerr

Chestermere