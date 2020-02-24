Over 300 families unplugged for Family Day 

Over 300 families attended the fifth annual Family Day Unplugged event at the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), on Feb. 17.

“It was excellent, and it was very busy,” said the CRCA Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

Each year Family Day Unplugged gets larger with community support from residents and local organizations.

This year, there were a variety of activities for families such as a family tree activity from Stepping Stones to Mental Health, a craft from Macaroni Kid, Indigenous storytelling from the Diversity and Inclusion of Community and People from the City of Chestermere, hayrides, snow painting, balloon animals, and an outdoor treasure hunt from the CRCA.

The Parent Link Centre and the Formative Five Coalition was also at Family Day Unplugged, encouraging youth to use their creativity and build things using boxes.

The Chestermere Lions Club provided chili, while Vinay Thanawala served hot chocolate, and the Real Estate REP’s Group handed out popcorn.

“Family Day Unplugged is an opportunity for families to be together,” Klinger said.

“People meet up with neighbours and socialize. It’s something to do together with your family,” she said.

She added, the youth were entertained with a multitude of activities, games, and crafts, while their parents got to socialize with each other and reconnect with neighbours.

Family Day Unplugged is a province-wide initiative that encourages families to disconnect and reconnect with each other through the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta (FCSSAA).

The FCSSAA’s ultimate goal is for families to unplug from their devices, to focus on their families, and to engage and be involved with each other.

“We’re seeing that, in our communities, people are more disconnected. We’re seeing people are busy, they’re disconnected, they’re not interacting with their neighbours,” said the Director of FCSSAA of the Beaumont Alta., branch, Kim Williston.

“When parents are texting while their children are trying to seek their attention, the little ones can get hurt or stressed,” said Clinical Psychologist Catherine Steiner-Adair.

She added, “Children are feeling a lot of stress trying to get their parents to be with them, pay attention to them, and answer their questions, because, neurologically, when you are texting, your empathy goes down.”