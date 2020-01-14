Pampers Love the Change campaign making fathers lives easier

Chestermere resident, Arnold Henry is proving that fathers are involved in their children’s lives more than ever, after installing a baby changing table in the men’s restroom at the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) on Jan. 2.

Through the Pampers Love the Change campaign, 5,000 baby changing tables will be installed in men’s restrooms across north America by 2021.

“Dads are more hands-on than ever, but the resources they need to take care of their babies in public are not reflective of this,” a statement from Pampers said.

“That’s why Pampers is providing 5,000 changing tables in Canada and the U.S to be installed in the men’s washrooms by 2021, so more dads and babies can love the change together when they’re out-and-about,” the statement said.

According to a Pampers study, nine out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that has not had a changing table.

“My oldest son is five-years-old, when he was a baby, I did run into issues with going into businesses where there wasn’t a changing table in the men’s washroom,” Henry said.

Whenever Henry and his family would go to a public establishment, his spouse was forced to always change their baby because there wasn’t a changing table in the men’s restroom.

“In many situations, I’ve had to change him in my car, or even when I’m at some locations I’ve had to change him at the sinks in the men’s washroom,” Henry said.

“With my newborn, it seems as if there is still an issue, there is still and need for change tables in the men’s washroom,” he added. “It’s not everywhere yet, it has gotten better, but we still need to bring awareness that in our society, dads’ roles are important as well.”

Before installing the baby changing table at the CRCA, Henry asked the I Love Chestermere Facebook group where local fathers would like to see a changing table installed.

The majority of the answers said at the CRCA, and after Henry made the post, many local fathers gave their praise for the campaign.

“A lot of the dads said it’s about time that society is aware that dads are able to change diapers, and they really support the whole campaign,” Henry said.

It was important for Henry to get involved with the Pampers Love the Change campaign to showcase the importance fathers have in their children’s lives.

“Just having change tables in the women’s washroom, it makes it seem like moms are the only ones playing roles in their kids’ lives,” Henry said.

“In today’s society, I really hope that they view dads differently. Dads are more hands-on, dads are more involved in their children’s lives,” he said.

Adding, “Having these types of resources available and accessible to us, it really helps to make life easier for dads.”

Henry is hopeful that installing a baby changing table in the CRCA men’s restroom will inspire other establishments and businesses to install changing tables in men’s restrooms.

“Hopefully, a lot of people can see that there is progress being made, and inspire other businesses to do the same,” Henry said.

Currently, 1,000 out of 5,000 baby changing tables have been installed across north America.