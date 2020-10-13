Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt giving families an opportunity to enjoy Halloween themed events while following COVID-19 guidelines

A variety of local businesses will have pumpkin displays where families can take photos for a chance to win prizes

From Oct. 12 until Oct. 30, families are encouraged to take photos of pumpkin displays at local businesses for a chance to win prizes. It's recomnded that Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt particpants take selfies in front of the pumpkin displays in their Halloween costumes, and email the photos to Event Organizer Kim Soderberg McRae. Each photo will count as one entry to the prize draw. Photo submitted by Kim Soderberg McRae

Families are encouraged to participate in the Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win Halloween prizes.

From Oct. 12 until Oct. 30, families can use the Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt hints or map, to find pumpkin displayed at businesses throughout the community.

“When families find a pumpkin, they will take a photo of the pumpkin, selfies in costume are highly recommended, and email the photos to me,” said Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt Organizer, Kim Soderberg McRae.

“Businesses are really excited to participate. It’s a great way for them to market themselves in a very low-cost way and hopefully find some new customers and clients,” she said.

Every photo taken and emailed to Soderberg McRae will equal one entry into a draw for boxes of Halloween candy.

Due to COVID-19, the annual Macaroni Kid Trunk or Treat had to be cancelled. However, Soderberg McRae still wanted to have a Halloween event where families could dress up and spend time together while following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt was a way to still have a family Halloween event, but one that families can do on their own time over the course of a couple of days or weeks and easily respect social distancing,” Soderberg McRae said.

“I hope that families find this a fun and unique way to spend some family time together while exploring our amazing community and discovering local businesses,” she added. “Macaroni Kid is all about helping families find their family fun.”

The Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt map can be found at, chestermere.macaronikid.com.

Families are required to email kimmcrae@macaronikid.com their photos when they find pumpkin displays to be entered into the prize draw.

Clues will also be shared on Macaroni Kid Chestermere’s Facebook at, https://www.facebook.com/Macaroni-Kid-Chestermere-867441349987363, or Instagram at, https://www.instagram.com/mackidchestermere/.