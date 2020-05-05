RCMP continue to promote physical distancing as the weather improves 

As the weather continues to improve the public will see regular police presence in green spaces, parks, and open areas as part of their regular community engagement patrols.

Chestermere RCMP members will be out to promote physical distancing, healthy safe use of open areas, and to recognize residents for their continued diligence in complying with public health and local orders.

Youth observed following good practices such as social distancing and wearing bike helmets when required may also be recognized through our positive ticketing program.