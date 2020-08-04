RCMP seeking public assistance in locating male with stolen vehicle

On July 26, just after 11 p.m., Chestermere RCMP officers responded to a driving complaint for a possibly impaired driver in the area of Springmere Close and Springmere Way.

A black 2019 Dodge Durango had mounted the curb and caused damage to the rim and quarter panel of the vehicle.

The lone occupant and driver, a male in their mid 20’s was trying to repair the tire. The male then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Investigation at the scene determined the truck and licence plate were stolen from the Red Deer area.

The Chestermere RCMP continue to investigate this matter and ask that anyone with information on the male driver contact the detachment at 403-204-8777 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Chestermere youth charged with assault with weapon

On July 22, at about 8:15 p.m. Chestermere RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault in progress in the area of Anniversary Park.

Numerous complaints were received that a group of youths at the corner of Chestermere Blvd and West Chestermere Dr were using bear spray while fighting.

The RCMP attended and through investigation arrested four youths and identified two victims.

This incident is part of an ongoing issue between these youths that the RCMP have intervened with several times over the past year.

One youth was charged with an assault with a weapons offence resulting from this occurrence.

“What is concerning about this event, is the lack of regard for other innocent people in the area. Deploying bear spray in an open public space puts others at risk of cross-contamination and the outcome could have resulted in more serious injuries not just for the involved combatants,” said Sgt Joe Stubbs.

RCMP and Peace Officers increase enforcement August

Beginning August 1, Chestermere RCMP and Chestermere Community Peace Officers will be pro-actively enforcing the city’s bylaws and provincial laws relating to smoking, consuming intoxicating substances, littering, and other offences against community standards.

Through the month of August, officers will be handing out violation tickets instead of warnings as the offences are continuing to occur.

“When out and about in the community I have noticed an increase in litter and smoking in the parks. It is clear the education process is not working, and the officers are being encouraged to issue violation tickets to help clean up the City of Chestermere,” Sgt Joe Stubbs.

Citizens are also being asked to contact the enforcement officers with concerns directly so they can act on the complaints in a more timely manner.