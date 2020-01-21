Read for 15 showing the importance of reading

The Chestermere Public Library is showcasing the importance of reading through the third annual Read for 15.

On Jan. 27, Chestermere residents are encouraged to read anything from a book or magazine, to posts on social media, for 15 minutes, then call, comment, or email the library to be counted. Every individual will receive one point for reading for 15 minutes, regardless of how much they read throughout the day.

“We believe in reading for entertainment, not everyone will always get there, but it’s important to bring awareness to how important reading really is, how much fun it can be,” said the Chestermere Public Library Acting Director Cathy Burness.

This year, Burness is hopeful that over 700 readers will participate in Read for 15.

“Literacy is important to us. The more that people read, the better they can write, the better they can speak, and the better they can do in school because reading is the key to so many learning experiences,” Burness said.

Reading can also slow down or prevent cognitive decline while promoting better sleep, improving readers’ empathy, and decreasing depression.

In 2013, a study published by the Journal of Science stated that individuals who read fiction have the ability to understand that people’s beliefs, desires, and thoughts are different to their own. It expands your horizons,” Burness said.

“It’s a real community spirit kind of thing, it’s bonding over reading, to me that’s a big deal,” she said.

Burness added, “Being cognizant of the fact that you should be reading every day, you probably are reading every day, and getting together with other readers and celebrating that.”

For additional information on Read for 15, please visit the Chestermere Public Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChestermerePublicLibrary/.