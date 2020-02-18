Rocky View School Board seeking community input on how to continue to support students given fiscal reality

The Rocky View School (RVS) Board will begin to look at communities to help adjust the operations for the provincial fiscal reality through the 2020 Budget Consultation.

“In an environment of fiscal restraint and growing enrolments, we need to identify how we will continue to provide students with the world-class education system our families have come to expect of Rocky View Schools,” said RVS Board Chair Fiona Gilbert.

She added, “We will continue to flow as many dollars directly to the classroom as possible. However, to ensure students continue to learn the skills and knowledge that they need to succeed, thrive and contribute to our growing economy, we will need to find new ways of doing things.”

Two surveys are to be administered between Feb. 10 and March 30. The first survey will be conducted prior to the provincial budget being tabled and will ask families and residents to identify budget properties, cost-saving measures, and revenue-generating ideas.

The second survey will be administered after the provincial budget is announced and will look for stakeholders to provide input into how RVS will balance the budget to support students.

The RVS Board values transparency, honesty, and integrity, Gilbert said.

Moving forward, the RVS Board will remain committed to keeping its communities informed and involved in developing a budget that continues to support the needs of all students, she added.

For more information or to view the RVS Board’s first survey on the budget priorities, please visit the RVS Board website under the 2020 Budget Consultation at https://www.rockyview.ab.ca/2020-budget-consultation/.