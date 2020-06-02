Rocky View Schools identifies challenges with student at-home learning 

Rocky View Schools has collected family’s feedback and will be implementing changes to better support families and students

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) Learning Continuity Plan Parent Survey identified the challenges and successes of the learning continuity plan from April 29 to May 8.

The survey received 2,881 responses and gave parents and caregivers an opportunity to provide feedback on the clarity of RVS’ at-home learning continuity plan and their confidence in supporting their child.

The results of the survey showcased that 75 per cent of the respondents felt that the amount of work being provided to students was within government guidelines, 90 per cent agreed that student learning expectations were clear, and over 80 per cent were moderate to extremely confident with supporting their child while learning from home.

“I think as a whole, RVS is doing a great job at mitigating this new reality. A few bumps in the road are to be expected but it is certainly getting better each week,” one parent comment said.

Over 90 per cent of respondents agreed that it was clear on what their child needed to accomplish for their learning each week.

Over 80 per cent of respondents were moderate to extremely confident in supporting their child in fulfilling the weekly learning plan.

While just over six per cent said they were not confident in supporting their child in completing the weekly learning plan.

Through the Learning Continuity Plan Parent Survey parents and caregivers expressed feeling overwhelmed and not trained to teach their children.

Parents appreciated the flexibility in timelines and assignment due dates, and weekly one-on-one or small group check-ins between teachers and students.

Parents and caregivers also expressed their appreciation for the use of video conferencing for interactive learning opportunities between the child, teachers, and peers.

There is also a desire for the video conferencing tools used to explain the week’s learning plan and direct instruction on any challenging concepts.

It was suggested that the learning sessions could be recorded, or teachers create videos for any students unable to attend the online classes.

Many comments asked teachers to simplify the variety of technologies being used so that parents could better support their children using those tools.

There were many comments on the desire for more detailed explanations of key concepts and expectations for the week’s learning plan, with a “to do” or “checklist,” for parents and caregivers to follow to ensure their child completed the assignments properly.

Clear, age-appropriate instructions and the simplification of expectations on the weekly learning plans were requested from parents.

“My child receives too many emails from his teachers. I understand they are trying to make it as clear as possible, but I wish it was more straight forward,” a parent said.

Many parents highlighted their struggles supporting their children in the area of math, while others requested additional or advanced activities for their child, while French immersion families requested learning plans arrive in English.

Three per cent of respondents indicated that they could use an additional device in order to complete the weekly learning plan. However, most respondents said they were not aware of the technical support hotline RVS set up for students and parents.

Many parents and caregivers expressed their appreciation for teachers and RVS staffers during this time.

“Thank you so much to teachers and fellow staff for working so hard to help our kids continuing to learn and develop,” an RVS parent said.

Many survey comments indicated that families are struggling to manage all of the uncertainty and changes in their daily lives.

“As a full-time working mom of 2, I find it tricky to make sure my child is getting their work done when I have specific hours, and I need to do my work in,” one parent said.

Another comment added, “I’m a working mom and I work in health services. I’m completely overwhelmed with trying to help my kids learn while going to work. We’re trying and we do feel the support from RVS.”

Moving forward, schools were provided with parent and caregivers unedited results and comments and asked to review them.

Based on the information collected, schools will identify where the school could improve support and guidance to staff to further support students and families.

A group of senior administration educators will meet to review the results and will be making changes as a result of the feedback collected.