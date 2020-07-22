RVS Media Release – Student Return to School Under Scenario One

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 22, 2020 RE: Students to Return to School Under Scenario 1 On July 21, 2020, the Government of Alberta announced that all Kindergarten to Gr. 12 students will re-enter school this fall under Scenario 1: in-school learning with class resuming at near-normal operations and increased health-measures. In-line with the preference of its students and parents, Rocky View Schools (RVS) Board of Trustees will be welcoming students back to class Sept. 2, 2020, and is appreciative of the government’s early announcement, which will allow our jurisdiction time to finalize its plans under this scenario.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is our top priority as we prepare to reopen schools in September,” said Board Chair Fiona Gilbert. “With this at the forefront of our efforts, RVS will be changing some school routines and practices to employ multiple layers of protection and to adhere to provincial risk mitigation strategies.”

Examples of steps RVS will take as part of its re-entry plan include:

cohorting students where possible;

enhancing cleaning practices;

promoting proper hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette; adjusting in-school traffic flow and use of space; and

assigning seating plans on buses.

RVS is committed to minimizing risks under this scenario and keeping students and staff safe while in school.

Key to the success of in-school classes is the cooperation of school staff and families to diligently screen for any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and to stay home if sick.

With the evolving nature of the pandemic, it is recommended that parents have contingency plans in place in the event the province mandates schools move to a blended or at-home learning format in the future.

As RVS finalizes its plans, parents and staff are invited to review the preliminary re-entry plan for Scenario 1, accessible on RVS’ public website at: https://www.rockyview.ab.ca/school-re-entry-plan. Much of the information outlined in this scenario was guided by provincial direction and the more than 17,000 responses the jurisdiction received from parents, students and staff. Please note that these preliminary plans are subject to change as there is more information. The provincial government has also provided a re-entry tool kit as a resource for parents to help prepare them for returning to school.

“On behalf of the RVS family, we are looking forward to welcoming back our students and staff to safe and secure learning environments for the 2020/2021 school year,” said Gilbert.