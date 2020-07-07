Seniors report: Honour a Veteran with a Banner

“Make your life a masterpiece; imagine no limitations on what you can be, have, or do” - Brian Tracey

During our lives we create or maybe become our own masterpiece, for each and every one of us is so very unique and as important as the next person.

Over the last few months, there have been countless limitations imposed on us all and it has been very hard for many to comprehend but, for the better of our own well being and safety. As we return to some normality, now is the time to think about you and what your dreams, desires, or goals are, remember age is but a number and “imagination has no limitations”

Let’s shout it loud that Summer is here, the feel-good factor that it brings puts a smile on our faces as we get to spend more time outdoors. It is truly wonderful to say Canada is the place we call our beautiful home, it is world-renowned for its magnificent landscapes, from the tranquility of the Great Lakes to the awesome spectacle of the Canadian Rockies, its ours and now is the time to explore what we have to offer. After all we are so extremely fortunate to live in a country where we have a never-ending back yard to play in!

Remember to practise safe distancing and all other measure to keep yourself safe.

Stay Connected

So many of our seniors will have received the Anchor via email and we are striving to keep you connected to our community via the local news.

We heard you seniors, when you told us through the Seniors Task Force that you liked your local news in print. We had organized the Anchor delivery for those seniors shut in at home when Steve had to move fully online editions only, for several reasons. Now the Seniors’ Coalition is happy to email out a weekly edition of the Anchor News to you if you email us at chestermerecoalitionforseniors@gmail.com with a request. Also, if you have projects, information or topics that you would like us to inform other seniors about, please email us at the above coalition address.

The Seniors Teleconference is taking a break for the Summer and will be back in the Fall. Thank you so much to all presenters and participants who made the platform so successful. Remember its another great way to stay connected and informed. Contact Sharron Matthewman at the City of Chestermere to find out about upcoming speakers. 403 804 0817 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca

The Chestermere Senior’s Coalition is looking for members.

Come and have a voice in your community, we meet the third Wednesday of the month and will meet next on July 15 at 1:30 – 2:30 pm via Zoom meeting. Please email leslie.racz@crpcn.ca to be included on the invite. We would really like to see you.

Medical Update:

Please be aware your Family Doctors are available to you via phone call and in person. Please call the office and ask for a telephone consult with your Doctor. Reorders of prescriptions can be done via phone with your Doctor and pharmacy. Prescriptions can now be filled up to 3 month supplies.

You can now have a voluntary COVID Test done at SW Calgary Assessment Centre (Old Children’s Hospital) by driving up and having a throat swab taken. You will not be in isolation for 14 days after and you will get a call from public health with your result in 2-4 days. Remember this test will only show your current status of the COVID virus. It does not show if you have had it or have immunity to the virus.

Thank you Chestermere for all your great work at Social Distancing, handwashing and awareness around community spread. Our numbers certainly speak to the hard work we each have maintained through out these last few months.

Armchair Travel

Let’s travel to some of our favourite places without leaving home. Enjoy sensory and magical experiences with opportunities to learn about faraway places, travel across the globe and take a trip down memory lane and many more exhilarating moments.

So, take some time to prepare for your journey and let’s travel around our Canadian playground to explore nature in its finery. Decide if you want to travel by train, planes or automobiles, or simply walk or hike in the sweetest of fresh air. However, you get there the journey will be spectacular and the memories forever in your heart.

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favourite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair and ready? Let’s go!

EXPLORE CANADA – Part 1 | 4K TIME-LAPSE FILM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StRSjgb8QK4 3:19

Explore Canada Part 2 4K

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRBqjYuzbOA 4:26

Canada Shared by Canadians – Keep Exploring

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cotGh4Lu29M 2:00 mins

150 Days Across Canada in 150 Seconds! (Coast to Coast to Coast)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ0GgtA5psU 3:22

Canadian Rocky Mountains Park – Landscape Documentary 🇨🇦 Travel & Discovery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MJb7MYAHK4 39:32 mins

Canadian Rockies by rail

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vSxoco2z1c 2:18

Honour a Veteran with a Banner (spread the word around)

Last year, Chestermere’s Streetscape Committee introduced the Honour our Veterans Banner Program to recognize those who have served or are currently serving in the Canadian, Allied or Commonwealth Forces.

If anyone would like to purchase a banner to honour a Veteran, the application is open year-round through the links below, and banners are $170 each.

Banners will be hung at Anniversary Park leading up to and for our annual Remembrance Day Service.

Any applications received after August 1 of each year will be held for the next year’s printing. Applications are available at both of the links below. Since City Hall remains closed for now, you can pay with a cheque, phone in and pay with a credit card and/or pay online through our website with PayPal.

https://www.chestermere.ca/609/Remembrance-Day

https://www.chestermere.ca/485/Streetscape-Committee