Strathmore RCMP execute search warrant for cannabis production

Rocky View County, Alta. – On Oct. 2, 2020 shortly after 8:00 a.m., Strathmore RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property northwest of Strathmore in the County of Rocky View in relation to an on-going cannabis production investigation.

Over 1100 illicit cannabis plants and a prohibited firearm magazine were seized as a result of the search.

Electrical safety concerns deemed the site unsafe which required FORTIS to shut the power off to the site until the necessary upgrades are completed.

A 36-year-old male from Rocky View County was charged with producing illicit cannabis as well as possession of a prohibited device at unauthorized place. He has been released to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on Dec. 1, 2020.

Drug operations pose significant safety concerns, Strathmore RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to any drug or other criminal activity. Please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.