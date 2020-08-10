Strathmore RCMP investigate drowning on Bow River

Carseland, Alta. - On Aug. 9, 2020 at approximately 9:25 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an adult male who went missing in the water while swimming in the Bow River near Highway 24 and Wydham Park in Carseland.

Carseland, Alta. – On Aug. 9, 2020 at approximately 9:25 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an adult male who went missing in the water while swimming in the Bow River near Highway 24 and Wydham Park in Carseland.

The male jumped in the river but did not return after swimming downstream.

The male has not been located and search efforts last night by police along with Strathmore and Wheatland Fire Services were called off due to darkness. A search and rescue team along with police continue the search today. An update will be provided if more information becomes available.