Strathmore RCMP investigate fatal vehicle collision 

On Oct. 18, at 4:13 a.m. Strathmore RCMP, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a fatal collision oh Highway 1 east of Spruce Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Porsche SUV collided with the rear end of a Ford Expedition.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Expedition was transported to the hospital where she was declared deceased a short time later.

A 33-year-old male passenger of the Expedition was declared deceased at the scene.

A third adult male occupant was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

All of the occupants were from the Wheatland County area.

The adult male driver of the Porsche SUV was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Strathmore RCMP along with an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate and no further updates are anticipated.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

If you have information concerning the incident, please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968