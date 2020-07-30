Strathmore RCMP Investigate shooting

Wheatland County, Alta. – On July 29, 2020, at 6:10 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an injured male and female on a rural property in Wheatland County.

Police located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and an adult female suffering serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported via EMS to hospital.

It is alleged the male was shot with a firearm and the female was run over by a vehicle at their residence during an altercation with two other adults known to the victims.

A 24-year-old male also from Wheatland County was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

Strathmore RCMP continue to investigate along with Strathmore RCMP General Investigative Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch Interview Assistance Team.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available.