Airdrie Rural RCMP on scene at assault with a weapon at CrossIron Mills mall – Update #2

Rocky View County, Alta. – On April 13, 2026, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Airdrie Integrated Rural RCMP received a 911 call reporting at stabbing in the CrossIron Mills parking lot. Officers attended and located a male who had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a Calgary hospital where he is now reported to be in stable condition.

The victim and the suspect were known to one another and had met in the CrossIron Mills parking lot to complete a business transaction involving the sale of cell phones.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of the victim’s money. The victim was able to provide the identity of the suspect to police before being rushed to hospital. The Airdrie RCMP Criminal Investigation Division took carriage of the investigation and obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the suspect. Investigators obtained information indicating the suspect had fled to Surrey, BC., and requested assistance from the Surrey Police Service.

On April 14, 2026, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Surrey Police Service Prolific Offender Unit confirmed they had the suspect in custody. Investigators from Airdrie travelled to Surrey, BC., and escorted the suspect back to Airdrie on April 16, 2026.

Tariq Hussain (46), a resident of Calgary, has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated assault

Robbery

On April 17, 2026, a Judicial Interim Release Hearing was conducted at the Airdrie Detachment and Hussain was remanded into custody. Hussain’s next court appearance is at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on April 20, 2026.

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