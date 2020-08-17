Strathmore RCMP respond to Bow River drowning 

RCMP are extending their thoughts to the family of the deceased at this time

On Aug. 9 at 9:25 p.m. Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an adult male who went missing in the water while swimming in the Bow River near Highway 24 and Wydham Park in Carseland.

The male jumped in the river but did not return after swimming downstream.

Search efforts on Aug. 9 by RCMP and Wheatland Fire Services were called off due to darkness.

On Aug. 10, Strathmore RCMP and Fire Services located a deceased adult male from Calgary.

Strathmore RCMP would like to thank the public and all emergency personnel that assisted with the search efforts.